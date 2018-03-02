Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Caterpillar

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 3:41pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from 4 stars (Buy) to 5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd remained mixed, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Caterpillar shares were trading down 2.1 percent at $147.07. The Vetr crowd is extremely bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $180.95 implying a 23.2 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target for Caterpillar is currently at $181.00, implying strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Morgan Stanley Overweight On WABCO, Deere, Caterpillar, United Rentals Among Machinery Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2018
Podcast: There's One Big Problem With 'Synchronized Global Growth'
Cramer Looks At The Dow's Biggest Losers
Trump's Infrastructure Plan: What You Should Know
TD Ameritrade Investors Had A Record-Breaking January
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.