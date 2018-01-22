The Vetr community last Friday upgraded Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ADR) ADR (NYSE: TEVA) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd confidence was very bullish, with 82.6 percent of the Vetr community giving the stock a buy rating and 17.4 percent a Sell.

This upgrade came despite news that Teva failed to meet endpoints in a late-stage asthma study, though there was little price movement at market close. The Vetr crowd remained bullish with a target price of $23.94 compared to the current share price of $20.98, implying a 13.93 percent upside.