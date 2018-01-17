Market Overview

Vetr Crown Upgrades Electronic Arts

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday Upgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell) to 2 Stars (Sell). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 28.6 percent of Vetr users giving the company a Buy rating, 28.6 percent a Sell, and 50 percent a Hold.

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained heavily bearish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price of $99.63 and the analyst target price of $90.75 both sitting well below the current share price of $113.10.

