AT&T Upgraded By Vetr Crowd

The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very bullish, with 86.7 percent of the Vetr community giving the Company a Buy rating and 13.3 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

Both the Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained bullish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price of $39.60 and the analyst target price of $44.02 sitting above Wednesday’s closing share price of $36.64.