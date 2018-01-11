Market Overview

AT&T Upgraded By Vetr Crowd

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 9:38am   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very bullish, with 86.7 percent of the Vetr community giving the Company a Buy rating and 13.3 percent a Hold.

Both the Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained bullish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price of $39.60 and the analyst target price of $44.02 sitting above Wednesday’s closing share price of $36.64.

