Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Upgrades Southwest, But Remains Mostly Bearish

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Related LUV
4 Transportation Stocks That Could Beat The Market In 2018
Southwest Is the 'Best-In-Class' US Airline, In This Analyst's View
This No. 1-Ranked Leisure Stock May Be Planning A New Breakout (Investor's Business Daily)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE: LUV) from 1 stars (Strong Sell), issued 27 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally negative, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

While the stock has lost some of the momentum it showed early in the month, share price in Southwest remains within range of an all-time high of $66.99, which it set just under a week ago. By 3 p.m. ET in Wednesday's session, Southwest was trading down slightly at $65.80.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Southwest is down at $60.23, Which is still higher that the average analyst price target of $53.27. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding LUV in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for LUV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Atlantic EquitiesUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017JP MorganMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LUV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LUV)

4 Transportation Stocks That Could Beat The Market In 2018
Southwest Is the 'Best-In-Class' US Airline, In This Analyst's View
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports
Southwest Airlines November Traffic Up, RASM View Raised
The Transportation Sector Just Had Its Best Day Of 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on LUV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.