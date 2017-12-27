The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE: LUV) from 1 stars (Strong Sell), issued 27 days ago, to 2 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was generally negative, with 66 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

While the stock has lost some of the momentum it showed early in the month, share price in Southwest remains within range of an all-time high of $66.99, which it set just under a week ago. By 3 p.m. ET in Wednesday's session, Southwest was trading down slightly at $65.80.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Southwest is down at $60.23, Which is still higher that the average analyst price target of $53.27. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding LUV in their watch-lists.