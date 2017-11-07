The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to five stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's downgrade comes a couple days after talks between Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) ended for good after the companies failed to reach a merger agreement. Sprint's stock fell more than 15 percent to a low of $5.73 on Monday's open, and analysts with KeyBanc downgraded the stock to Underweight.

Sprint's stock rose slightly over the course of that session, but closed lower on Tuesday at $5.75.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Sprint is up at $7.10, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $8.76. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding Sprint in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for S Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Jefferies Maintains Underperform Nov 2017 UBS Maintains Neutral Nov 2017 KeyBanc Downgrades Sector Weight Underweight View More Analyst Ratings for S

