Vetr Sees End Of Merger Talks A Strong Buying Opportunity, Upgrades Sprint

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 4:49pm   Comments
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Wall Streets Thinks Of The Canceled Sprint-T-Mobile Deal
The Vetr community has upgraded $S to 5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued six days ago, to five stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Vetr's downgrade comes a couple days after talks between Sprint and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) ended for good after the companies failed to reach a merger agreement. Sprint's stock fell more than 15 percent to a low of $5.73 on Monday's open, and analysts with KeyBanc downgraded the stock to Underweight.

Sprint's stock rose slightly over the course of that session, but closed lower on Tuesday at $5.75.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Sprint is up at $7.10, which is still well below the average analyst price target of $8.76. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding Sprint in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for S

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017JefferiesMaintainsUnderperform
Nov 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2017KeyBancDowngradesSector WeightUnderweight

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

