Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) were trading lower by more than 10 percent early Monday, while T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)'s stock was lower by more than 5 percent as merger talks between the two companies halted with no agreement reached.

The competitive landscape in the wireless sector going forward will continue pressuring prices as average revenue per user moves lower, KeyBanc Capital Markets' Brandon Nispel said in a Sunday note.

Sprint will likely "lead the way," and the company needs to focus on gaining market share — an area where it has been "moderately successful," Nispel said. (See Nispel's track record here.) T-Mobile will continue gaining market share at the expense of larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), the analyst said.

Sprint has everal strategic alternatives available to help boost its stock price, which has risen over the past year on "M&A hope," Nispel said. But until anything is accomplished, Sprint's stock looks overvalued at a time when churn will likely rise in 2018, the analyst said.

Verizon and AT&T have "the most to lose" in the wireless telecom business, given the perception that they offer premium-priced products and higher margin profiles due to customer scale — but subscriber losses could delever the business, Nispel said. Between the two, Verizon has been "doing better" than AT&T in terms of subscribers, and this is likely to continue moving forward, he said.

Nispel maintains an Overweight rating on T-Mobile's stock with an unchanged $72 price target. He downgraded Sprint's stock rating from Sector Weight to Underweight with a $5.50 price target.

Related Links:

AT&T, Verizon The Likely Winners In The Event T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Rumors Ever Come To Fruition

Look Beyond The Speculation: Sprint's Solid Performance Overshadowed By M&A Chatter

Latest Ratings for S Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 UBS Maintains Neutral Nov 2017 KeyBanc Downgrades Sector Weight Underweight Oct 2017 Nomura Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for S

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Banrdon Nispel KeyBanc Capital Markets telecomAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.