Nike Gets A Vote Of Confidence From Vetr Crowd

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 5:37pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $NKE to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Thursday upgraded its rating for Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from 4 stars (Buy) issued six days ago, to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade remained largely positive, with 92 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Shares of Nike got hit hard to the tune of 12 percent on its latest earnings report, which saw the sneaker and sportswear giant deliver EPS of 60 cents versus a 50-cent estimate and slightly edge out revenue estimates. This came on the heels of reports of weak sales of Nike footwear from the likes of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) and Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL).

At market close on Thursday, Nike was trading at $52.39 a share.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Nike is up at $58.87, which is still below the average analyst price target of $60.73. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding NKE in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2017JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

