Cisco's Potential Upside Prompts A Buy Rating From Vetr

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 3 stars (Hold), issued a week ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was largely positive, with 93 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as share price in Cisco rebounded from a middling Q4 earnings report that met analyst expectations on EPS and slightly edged out revenue estimates. Price in the IT solutions company fell by more than 6 percent following the August 16 report to a low of $30.37. As of September 6, the stock was hovering around $31.75.

While the market wasn't quite thrilled by Cisco's report, the outlook among analysts is rosey, with Deutsche Bank's Vijay Bhagavath citing strong potential for growth in coming quarters. The company's own outlook remains measured.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Cisco is up at $35.02, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $34.13. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CSCO in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for CSCO Date Firm Action From To May 2017 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight May 2017 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Apr 2017 Credit Suisse Upgrades Underperform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO

