Cisco's Potential Upside Prompts A Buy Rating From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 12:41pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $CSCO to 4-Stars. (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday upgraded its rating on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 3 stars (Hold), issued a week ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the upgrade was largely positive, with 93 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The upgrade comes as share price in Cisco rebounded from a middling Q4 earnings report that met analyst expectations on EPS and slightly edged out revenue estimates. Price in the IT solutions company fell by more than 6 percent following the August 16 report to a low of $30.37. As of September 6, the stock was hovering around $31.75.

While the market wasn't quite thrilled by Cisco's report, the outlook among analysts is rosey, with Deutsche Bank's Vijay Bhagavath citing strong potential for growth in coming quarters. The company's own outlook remains measured.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Cisco is up at $35.02, which is higher than the average analyst price target of $34.13. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CSCO in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
May 2017BMO CapitalDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesUnderperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

