The Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) on Friday from 3 stars (Hold), issued four days ago, to 2.5 stars (Sell). Crowd sentiment at the time of this writing was generally cautious, with 60 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Expedia's stock wavered throughout most of August, bouncing between the mid-$140s and $150. Part of this was kicked off by a middling Q2 earnings report, which saw the stock fall by 10 percent from an all-time high of $159.50.

However, despite the tumultuous month, Expedia earned itself one upgrade and initiation each over the course of August. The upgrade came from Karen Chan of Jefferies, who put the stock at Buy on August 25. The initiation, which put the stock at a price target of $190, was set by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's Youssef Squali.

Currently, the Vter crows'd average price target on Expedia is up at $141.50, which is above the average analyst target price of $142.75. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding $EXPE in their watch-lists.

