Vetr Urges Hold On Gilead After Kite Merger

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2017 10:46am   Comments
On Friday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued a week ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of this writing was generally cautious, with 62 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Earlier in the week, Gilead announced plans to acquire Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE). Since then, share price in the biotech has jumped by 13.5 percent to $83.75.

The announcement also garnered a fair amount of analyst attention. Argus' David Toung issued an upgrade on the stock from Hold to Buy on Thursday while, two days earlier, Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse raised his price target on the stock from $79 to $85.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Gilead is up at $86.44,  which is above the average analyst target price of $83.59. More than 2 percent of users are holding $GILD in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GILD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Aug 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Jul 2017RedburnInitiates Coverage OnBuy

