On Friday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from 3.5 stars (Buy), issued a week ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of this writing was generally cautious, with 62 percent of Vetr user ratings bearish.

Earlier in the week, Gilead announced plans to acquire Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE). Since then, share price in the biotech has jumped by 13.5 percent to $83.75.

The announcement also garnered a fair amount of analyst attention. Argus' David Toung issued an upgrade on the stock from Hold to Buy on Thursday while, two days earlier, Robert Spingarn of Credit Suisse raised his price target on the stock from $79 to $85.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Gilead is up at $86.44, which is above the average analyst target price of $83.59. More than 2 percent of users are holding $GILD in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for GILD Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Argus Upgrades Hold Buy Aug 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jul 2017 Redburn Initiates Coverage On Buy

