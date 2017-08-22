Market Overview

Vetr Upgrades Fitbit To 5 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2017 1:47pm   Comments
Vetr downgraded Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) from 4 to 5 stars.

Fitbit has traded up 5.3 percent since a big EPS and revenue beat in its second-quarter earnings report at the start of August.

Vetr members have given Fitbit a Strong Buy rating and a $6.17 price target. This price target is lower than the $10.10 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Tuesday at $5.20.

Of all Vetr voters, 75 percent believe that traders should hold Intuitive Fitbit stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Fitbit, go here.

