Vetr Crowd Upgrades Arconic To 4.5 Stars, Strong Buy Rating
Vetr upgraded Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) from 4 to 4.5 stars.
Arconic's stock has traded up over 16.7 percent over the past month, and the company has seen two upgrades in the past few weeks from Seaport Global and JPMorgan. Arconic reported an 18.5 percent beat on EPS estimates and a 36.7 percent beat on revenue estimates in its second-quarter earnings report on July 24.
Vetr members have given Arconic a Strong Buy rating and a $28.78 price target. The company opened Wednesday around $25.59.
Of all Vetr voters, 60 percent believe traders should buy Arconic stock while 40 percent believe that traders should sell Arconic stock.
Latest Ratings for ARNC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Apr 2017
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
