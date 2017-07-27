Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Arconic To 4.5 Stars, Strong Buy Rating
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 27, 2017 9:59am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $ARNC to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Vetr upgraded Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) from 4 to 4.5 stars.

Arconic's stock has traded up over 16.7 percent over the past month, and the company has seen two upgrades in the past few weeks from Seaport Global and JPMorgan. Arconic reported an 18.5 percent beat on EPS estimates and a 36.7 percent beat on revenue estimates in its second-quarter earnings report on July 24.

Vetr members have given Arconic a Strong Buy rating and a $28.78 price target. The company opened Wednesday around $25.59.

Of all Vetr voters, 60 percent believe traders should buy Arconic stock while 40 percent believe that traders should sell Arconic stock.

Latest Ratings for ARNC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Seaport GlobalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Apr 2017JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

