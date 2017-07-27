The Vetr community upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 3 to 3.5 stars.

The company has traded down a little over 4.5 percent over the past three months with its second-quarter earnings report coming up on August 16.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Cisco a Buy rating and a $33.12 price target. This price target is lower than the $34.13 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Thursday around $31.66.

Of all Vetr voters, 75 percent believe traders should buy Cisco stock, 12.5 percent believe traders should sell Cisco stock, and 12.5 percent of traders should hold Cisco stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Cisco, go here.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.