Antares Pharma Given 5-Star Upgrade By Vetr
The Vetr community has upgraded Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) from 4 stars to 5 stars.
The stock has traded up a little under $1 year-to-date with its second-quarter earnings report coming up on August 8.
See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?
Vetr members have given Antares Pharma a Strong Buy rating and a $3.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $3.10 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Wednesday around $3.18.
Of all Vetr voters, 100 percent believe traders should buy Antares stock while none believe that traders should sell Antares stock.
For Vetr’s full analysis of Antares, go here.
