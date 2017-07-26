The Vetr community has upgraded Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) from 4 stars to 5 stars.

The stock has traded up a little under $1 year-to-date with its second-quarter earnings report coming up on August 8.

Vetr members have given Antares Pharma a Strong Buy rating and a $3.18 price target. This price target is higher than the $3.10 price target from professional analysts. The stock opened Wednesday around $3.18.

Of all Vetr voters, 100 percent believe traders should buy Antares stock while none believe that traders should sell Antares stock.

