Incyte Sees Upgrade From Vetr Crowd

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has been upgraded by the Vetr community from 4 stars to 4.5 stars.

Over the past month, Incyte has traded up over 10 percent. The company beat on its last EPS estimate by 32 percent and revenue estimates by over 7 percent, heading into its second-quarter earnings report in August.

Vetr members have given Incyte a Strong Buy rating and a $149.26 price target. This price target is higher than the $140.59 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Tuesday around $130.62.

100 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy Incyte stock.

Latest Ratings for INCY Date Firm Action From To May 2017 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Apr 2017 PiperJaffray Downgrades Overweight Neutral Apr 2017 Gabelli & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy View More Analyst Ratings for INCY

