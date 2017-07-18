Market Overview

Incyte Sees Upgrade From Vetr Crowd
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 18, 2017 9:23am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $INCY to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has been upgraded by the Vetr community from 4 stars to 4.5 stars.

Over the past month, Incyte has traded up over 10 percent. The company beat on its last EPS estimate by 32 percent and revenue estimates by over 7 percent, heading into its second-quarter earnings report in August.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Incyte a Strong Buy rating and a $149.26 price target. This price target is higher than the $140.59 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Tuesday around $130.62.

100 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy Incyte stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Incyte, go here.

Latest Ratings for INCY

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Apr 2017PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Apr 2017Gabelli & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

