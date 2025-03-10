This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 20% Upside In CrowdStrike - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points during the session. However, the index recorded losses last week.

The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September, falling 3.1% last week. The Dow declined 2.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.5% during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

Latest Rating : Reiterated an Outperform rating on Landsea Homes Corporation LSEA with a price target of $15 on March 5. This analyst sees around 108% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Outperform rating on Landsea Homes Corporation with a price target of $15 on March 5. This analyst sees around 108% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 27, the company posted record fourth quarter home sales revenue of $450.6 million.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm : UBS

: UBS Ratings Accuracy : 86%

Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN and cut the price target from $2 to $1.2 on March 4. This analyst sees around 2% decline in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on Opendoor Technologies Inc. and cut the price target from $2 to $1.2 on March 4. This analyst sees around 2% decline in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 27, Opendoor Technologies posted upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm: Citizens Capital Markets

Citizens Capital Markets Ratings Accuracy: 85%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD with a price target of $400 on March 5. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock.

Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. with a price target of $400 on March 5. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 4, CrowdStrike reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.058 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.032 billion.

Analyst: Josh Sullivan

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 85%

Latest Rating : Reiterated a Buy rating on BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY with a price target of $17 on March 7. This analyst sees around 72% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Buy rating on BlackSky Technology Inc. with a price target of $17 on March 7. This analyst sees around 72% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 6, BlackSky Technology reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm : Wells Fargo

: Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 85%

Latest Rating : Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY and cut the price target from $89 to $85 on March 5. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Best Buy Co., Inc. and cut the price target from $89 to $85 on March 5. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock. Recent News: On March 4, the company reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 4.8% year-on-year to $13.948 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $13.702 billion..

