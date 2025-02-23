This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 20% Upside In Booking Holdings - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 700 points during the session. The S&P 500 also fell 1.71% to 6,013.13, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.20% at 19,524.01 during Friday's session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm : UBS

: UBS Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings Inc. and raised the price target from $5,560 to $5,960 on Feb. 21. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 20, Booking Holdings reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Analyst: Mark Kelley

Analyst Firm : Stifel

: Stifel Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair Inc. and slashed the price target from $47 to $46 on Feb. 21. This analyst sees around 9% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 20, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents loss.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Maintained an Underweight rating on Tripadvisor, Inc and raised the price target from $14 to $15 on Feb. 21. This analyst sees around 1% downside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 20, TripAdvisor posted upbeat quarterly results.

Analyst: Alexander Paris

Analyst Firm : Barrington Research

: Barrington Research Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained an Outperform rating on Lincoln Educational Services Corporation with a price target of $20 on Feb. 19. This analyst sees around 22% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 18, Lincoln Educational Services said it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Monday, Feb. 24.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: Maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices, Inc. and raised the price target from $230 to $248 on Feb. 20. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Feb. 19, the company said its first-quarter revenue declined 4% year-on-year to $2.42 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

