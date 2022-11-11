AMC Entertainment's Prospects Bright Despite Slow Film Releases, Says Analyst

- Barrington Research analyst James C. Goss has reiterated the Market Perform rating on the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.
- AMC reported strong Q3 earnings, above Street estimates. The softer film slate in the second half of Q3 offset a strong start, which featured carryover product from Q2, such as Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the July release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
- There is a robust slate of blockbusters, though the overall pace of releases appears to still be building back to a more normalized level, said the analyst.
- Goss said AMC is the largest operator of Imax Corp IMAX IMAX and Dolby Cinema screens.
- The company also has its own PLF format, AMC Prime. With a blockbuster-heavy slate, PLF formats have done well in attracting consumers for a premium experience at a premium price.
- He cited AMC has made efforts to grow the theatrical business and extend beyond traditional operations, including home delivery of concessions and retail sales of AMC-branded microwave popcorn. A branded credit card is targeted for the Q1 launch.
- AMC is also seeking to leverage its circuit footprint with its recent Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM Zoom partnership to expand its meetings business with a function it feels would be of value to decentralized workforces.
- Price Action: AMC shares are trading higher by 12.89% at $6.92 on the last check Friday.
