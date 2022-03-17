10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Keybanc cut the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $170 to $160. Darden shares rose 0.1% to $129.69 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $271 to $258. Union Pacific shares slipped 0.1% to $264.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from $195 to $198. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 7.6% to $164.06 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from $64 to $57. Zillow shares fell 0.2% to $49.56 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) price target from $300 to $177. Beigene shares rose 0.9% to $185.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $245 to $241. Acuity Brands shares rose 2.7% to close at $189.36 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $175 to $165. Nike shares gained 0.3% to $125.50 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $70 to $84. Alcoa shares rose 2.5% to $77.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley reduced McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $294 to $287. McDonald's shares fell 0.3% to $237.54 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) price target from $305 to $250. Fortinet shares rose 0.1% to $297.84 in pre-market trading.
