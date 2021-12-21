QQQ
Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Oracle Or Carnival?

byHenry Khederian
December 21, 2021 11:05 am
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $185 to $140.

Alibaba is trading higher by 3.9% at $119.53.

Keybanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Oracle is trading lower by 1% at $90.66.

See Also: Cathie Wood Reduces Disney Stake By 25% On Monday Amid Omicron Concerns

Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken maintained Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $41 to $38.

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Grambling maintained Carnival with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $24 to $21.

Carnival is trading higher by 5.1% at $19.86.

