Cathie Wood Reduces Disney Stake By 25% On Monday Amid Omicron Concerns
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2021 5:50am   Comments
Cathie Wood reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on a day the media and entertainment company’s stock fell on fears related to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. 

The popular money managing firm sold 93,598 shares — estimated to be worth $13.7 million — in the entertainment company’s stock that owns Disney parks and resorts and other properties. 

This was the second such instance when Ark Invest sold shares of Walt Disney, a stock that it started buying in May this year when analysts pointed to benefits from the reopening of theme parks in 2021.

See Also: Cathie Wood Buys $26M Disney Shares And Sells $13M In Netflix: What You Need To Know

The latest sale lowers Ark Invest’s exposure in Walt Disney by 25%. The investment firm held a total of 370,648 shares — worth about $55 million — in Walt Disney stock, ahead of Monday’s trade.

The investment company owns Walt Disney shares via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and no other Ark ETF has an exposure in it.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned YouTube and Disney on Sunday announced they had reached a new agreement. The development follows a day after Disney-owned channels went dark on the video streaming service Friday night as the two companies couldn't reach an agreement before the contract expired.

See Also: YouTube TV Drops Disney Channels After Contract Negotiations Fail

Disney shares closed 1.56% lower at $146.47 a share. The stock is down 17.6% year-to-date.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARK Invest Cathie WoodNews Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

