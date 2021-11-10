QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
November 10, 2021 7:16 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Needham raised DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) price target from $240 to $270. DoorDash shares rose 17.2% to $225.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) price target from $119 to $131. General Electric shares rose 0.4% to $111.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) from $340 to $264. PayPal shares fell 0.5% to $204.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) from $110 to $120. D.R. Horton shares rose 0.3% to $97.76 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) from $20 to $26. IVERIC bio shares fell 1.1% to close at $18.10 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) price target from $40 to $25. ON24 shares fell 2.8% to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners lowered Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) price target from $50 to $21. Poshmark shares fell 31.2% to $16.87 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target on ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) from $100 to $75. ManTech International shares fell 2.5% to $78.85 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital reduced Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) price target from $25 to $19. Palantir Technologies shares fell 1% to $24.01 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) from $22 to $16. HyreCar shares gained 1.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading.

