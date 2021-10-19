10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Goldman Sachs boosted Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) price target from $184 to $196. Walmart shares rose 2.2% to $144.75 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) from $5 to $7. EnLink Midstream shares rose 0.9% to $8.33 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) price target from $252 to $191. LHC Group shares rose 1% to close at $146.82 on Monday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) from $20 to $33. Albertsons shares fell 0.9% to $29.26 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) price target from $270 to $280. Nordson shares fell 0.1% to close at $244.48 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) from $16 to $18. Macerich shares rose 1.1% to $18.34 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities lifted the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) from $320 to $350. Snowflake shares rose 1.1% to $341.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. boosted Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) price target from $52 to $60. Zions Bancorporation shares fell 2% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) from $67 to $74. Whiting Petroleum shares rose 3% to $69.48 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) price target from $19 to $12. Omeros shares rose 2.5% to $5.81 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.