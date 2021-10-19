fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
372.65
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 332.44
62342.28
+ 0.54%
DIA
-0.02
352.52
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
447.18
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.71
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
164.91
+ 0.01%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

byLisa Levin
October 19, 2021 8:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) price target from $184 to $196. Walmart shares rose 2.2% to $144.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised the price target for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) from $5 to $7. EnLink Midstream shares rose 0.9% to $8.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) price target from $252 to $191. LHC Group shares rose 1% to close at $146.82 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) from $20 to $33. Albertsons shares fell 0.9% to $29.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) price target from $270 to $280. Nordson shares fell 0.1% to close at $244.48 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) from $16 to $18. Macerich shares rose 1.1% to $18.34 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities lifted the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) from $320 to $350. Snowflake shares rose 1.1% to $341.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) price target from $52 to $60. Zions Bancorporation shares fell 2% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) from $67 to $74. Whiting Petroleum shares rose 3% to $69.48 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) price target from $19 to $12. Omeros shares rose 2.5% to $5.81 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,850 to $2,000. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,805.90 in pre-market trading. read more

Citigroup Downgrades Albertsons Companies to Neutral, Raises Price Target to $32

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from Buy to Neutral and raises the price target from $30 to $32. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Albertsons Companies, Raises Price Target to $33

RBC Capital maintains Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $20 to $33. read more

Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight on Albertsons Companies, Raises Price Target to $30

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintains Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $27 to $30. read more