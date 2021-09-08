fbpx

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

byLisa Levin
September 8, 2021 8:01 am
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • RBC Capital raised Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) price target from $210 to $270. Coupa Software shares gained 5.6% to $277.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) price target from $82 to $90. FirstCash shares rose 0.1% to close at $88.15 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) from $117 to $122. State Street rose 0.1% to $89.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) from $49 to $56. GMS shares rose 0.1% to close at $50.27 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) price target from $85 to $95. Smartsheet shares fell 3.8% to $79.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) from $190 to $185. PPG shares fell 0.3% to $150.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) from $2,080 to $2,250. Chipotle shares rose 0.4% to $1,902.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg lifted Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) price target from $115 to $280. Albemarle shares rose 1.8% to $243.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) price target from $192 to $300. Upstart shares rose 4.1% to $273.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) from $175 to $185. Regal Beloit shares fell 0.9% to close at $149.90 on Tuesday.

