Why ZipRecruiter Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) is trading higher Monday morning after multiple analyst firms initiated coverage on the online employment marketplace company.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $24.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with a Strong Buy rating and announced a price target of $36.

William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with an Outperform rating.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with an Outperform rating.

Price Action: ZipRecruiter has traded as high as $24.83 and as low as $19.32 since its IPO on May 26.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 6.75% at $22.69.

Photo courtesy of ZipRecruiter.