Why ZipRecruiter Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 21, 2021 10:38 am
Why ZipRecruiter Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE:ZIP) is trading higher Monday morning after multiple analyst firms initiated coverage on the online employment marketplace company. 

  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $24.
  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with a Strong Buy rating and announced a price target of $36.
  • William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with an Outperform rating.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney initiated coverage on ZipRecruiter with an Outperform rating.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021

Price Action: ZipRecruiter has traded as high as $24.83 and as low as $19.32 since its IPO on May 26.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 6.75% at $22.69.

Photo courtesy of ZipRecruiter.

