10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Jefferies boosted NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) price target from $140 to $192. Nike shares rose 0.3% to $136.83 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) from $730 to $400. Trade Desk shares fell 1.4% to $483.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) price target from $110 to $130. Brooks Automation shares rose 8.7% to $97.25 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) price target from $69 to $64. Dow shares fell 1% to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bryan Garnier boosted the price target for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) from $135 to $206. BioNTech shares fell 2.5% to $197.30 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $175 to $170. BioXcel Therapeutics shares fell 4.2% to $29.11 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered the price target on Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) from $55 to $46. Revolution Medicines shares rose 0.8% to close at $29.80 on Monday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) from $7 to $11. Party City Holdco shares rose 11.1% to close at $8.84 on Monday.
- Keybanc raised WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) price target from $96 to $125. WESCO International shares fell 1.7% to close at $107.65 on Monday.
- Roth Capital cut the price target for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from $26 to $17. Nautilus shares rose 4.1% to $16.59 in pre-market trading.
