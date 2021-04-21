Pete Najarian Says Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Apple

Goldman Sachs has been wrong about Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) for a long time, Pete Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: Goldman Sachs reiterated its Sell rating and $83 price target after Apple's "Spring Forward" event Tuesday. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty maintained Apple at Overweight and raised her price target to $158 on Wednesday.

Huberty is looking at services and wearables, Najarian said. "That's where the margins are and where [Apple] continues to grow," he said.

People are going to continue upgrading their Apple products, he added.

"You've got to listen to Katy" when it comes to Apple, Najarian said, adding Huberty has been right about Apple more than just about any other analyst.

"There are a lot of different categories that I think make Apple really interesting going forward," Najarian told CNBC.

CNBC's Scott Wapner said he normally provides a counter to arguments on the show, but in the case of Apple, he said he did not have one. "The numbers don't lie," Wapner said.

Apple is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on April 28.

APPL Price Action: Apple was up 0.23% at $133.42 at last check Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo: The recently introduced iPad Pro via Apple.)