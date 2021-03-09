Why Blink Charging's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher after Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $38 per share. Growth stocks across the EV and EV service sectors at large are also trading higher amid a drop in Treasury yields.

Blink Charging Company is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types.

Blink’s principal line of products and services are Blink EV charging network and EV charging equipment and EV-related services. The company says it currently has thousands of EV chargers deployed across the U.S. at airports, car dealers, hospitals, hotels, parks and recreation areas, among others.

BLNK Price Action: Blink shares are trading higher by 21.91% at $34.89 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.50 and a 52-week low of $1.25.

