Thinking About Buying Stock In Roku, Workhorse, GE Or Tesla?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Roku, Workhorse, GE and Tesla.

As shares of several companies in the broader media space and electric vehicle sector are trading lower amid rising Treasury yields, Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKK) added several names in both spaces.

In Ark Invest’s daily purchase report for Thursday, the fund was bullish on both recently-hammered Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) (497,900 shares purchased) and digital media player streaming giant Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) (172,967 shares).

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley maintained General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to a Street-high of $17. Analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski highlighted 2023 will mark the next profitable year for GE’s aircraft engine supplier division.

In December, Morgan Stanley raised the price target from $8.5 to $12; in January, Morgan Stanley raised the price target from $12 to $13.

German registrations of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles saw a 78% year-over-year surge as of January, according to data released by Germany’s federal motor transport authority, Das Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt.

As our full recap of the data highlighted, no other automaker in the German market came close to Tesla’s YoY vehicle registration growth.