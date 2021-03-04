10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Needham lowered Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $275 to $265. Splunk shares rose 3.7% to $148.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from $250 to $325. Cummins shares rose 1.3% to $264.99 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $121 to $130. Micron shares fell 0.9% to $88.29 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) from $155 to $150. Wingstop shares fell 5% to close at $129.11 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) from $21 to $26. Aclaris Therapeutics shares fell 5.5% to close at $21.98 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) price target from $9 to $15. CECO Environmental shares rose 4.2% to close at $8.52 on Wednesday.
- Needham cut Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) price target from $21 to $17. Yext shares fell 16.2% to $13.88 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from $20 to $30. Nielsen shares rose 0.8% to $24.28 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from $270 to $300. Snowflake shares fell 0.9% to $244.79 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) from $28 to $30. Passage Bio shares rose 3% to $20.55 in pre-market trading.
