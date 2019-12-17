10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Imperial Capital raised WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) price target from $13 to $17. WPX Energy shares closed at $11.90 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from $35 to $28. Continental Resources shares closed at $33.54 on Monday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from $12 to $17. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $12.95 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from $16 to $14.8. Centurylink closed at $13.58 on Monday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $199 to $229. Parker-Hannifin closed at $207.59 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) price target from $69 to $55. Taubman Centers shares closed at $30.18 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) from $12 to $10. SciPlay shares closed at $12.79 on Monday.
- Needham raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $60 to $70. Micron shares closed at $52.94 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $90 to $88. Baxter shares closed at $83.86 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $55 to $50. Ventas shares closed at $56.27 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.