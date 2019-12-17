Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Share:
  • Imperial Capital raised WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) price target from $13 to $17. WPX Energy shares closed at $11.90 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from $35 to $28. Continental Resources shares closed at $33.54 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from $12 to $17. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $12.95 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from $16 to $14.8. Centurylink closed at $13.58 on Monday.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $199 to $229. Parker-Hannifin closed at $207.59 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) price target from $69 to $55. Taubman Centers shares closed at $30.18 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) from $12 to $10. SciPlay shares closed at $12.79 on Monday.
  • Needham raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $60 to $70. Micron shares closed at $52.94 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $90 to $88. Baxter shares closed at $83.86 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $55 to $50. Ventas shares closed at $56.27 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAX + CLR)

9 S&P 500 Stocks With The Most Insider Selling
FreightWaves Oil Report: Struggles In The Oil Patch Aren't Getting Any Easier
21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acorda To Trim Jobs, GlaxoSmithKline Gets FDA Nod, Edward Lifesciences Posts Q3 Beat-And-Raise
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Earnings Trickle In, While Glaxo, Melinta, Foamix And Eton Await FDA Verdict
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

EPA Loosens Fuel Restrictions In US Ahead Of IMO 2020