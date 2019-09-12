Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 8:57am   Comments
Share:
  • Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $110 to $118. Paypal shares closed at $104.02 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $107 to $99. Prudential shares closed at $88.02 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) price target from $33 to $31. Park Hotels shares closed at $25.72 on Wednesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $158 to $135. Lear shares closed at $126.41 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $77 to $82. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $70.85 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $105 to $130. Analog Devices shares closed at $115.04 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $152 to $162. KLA Corp shares closed at $150.65 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $49 to $64. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $54.91 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $16 to $14. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $7.70 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from $85 to $79. AbbVie closed at $69.49 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + ABBV)

August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China
Investor Movement Index Summary: August 2019
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan
The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin's Parkinson's Add-On Therapy Approved
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace
KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley Break Down Analog Devices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Why Colorado Leads US Hemp Production… For Now