10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $110 to $118. Paypal shares closed at $104.02 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) price target from $107 to $99. Prudential shares closed at $88.02 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) price target from $33 to $31. Park Hotels shares closed at $25.72 on Wednesday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $158 to $135. Lear shares closed at $126.41 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $77 to $82. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $70.85 on Wednesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $105 to $130. Analog Devices shares closed at $115.04 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $152 to $162. KLA Corp shares closed at $150.65 on Wednesday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $49 to $64. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $54.91 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) from $16 to $14. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $7.70 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target on AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from $85 to $79. AbbVie closed at $69.49 on Wednesday.
