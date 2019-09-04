10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $102 to $124. Celanese shares closed at $111.70 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo lowered Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $80 to $76. Healthequity shares closed at $58.11 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) price target from $140 to $174. Coupa Software shares closed at $134.40 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $150 to $180. Dollar General shares closed at $155.63 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from $10 to $7. Camping World shares closed at $7.40 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from $86 to $79. World Wrestling Entertainment shares closed at $69.37 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $84 to $87. Nike shares closed at $84.67 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lifted the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $44 to $50. Micron shares closed at $44.99 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $43 to $60. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $51.06 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray raised the price target on Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) from $40 to $45. Campbell Soup closed at $45.43 on Tuesday.
