10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2019 9:50am   Comments
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $290 to $400. Shopify shares closed at $326.85 on Friday.
  • Jefferies boosted Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $150 to $190. Deere shares closed at $164.28 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from $135 to $150. United Technologies shares closed at $128.75 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $120 to $125. Walmart shares closed at $111.13 on Friday.
  • Buckingham Research cut the price target on Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from $265 to $195. Raytheon shares closed at $183.13 on Friday.
  • UBS raised Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) price target from $14 to $17. Hostess Brands shares closed at $13.89 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE: EVA) from $32 to $37. Enviva Partners shares closed at $29.69 on Friday.
  • Bank of America lifted the price target for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) from $82 to $85. WEC Energy shares closed at $85.42 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $70 to $90. AGCO shares closed at $74.74 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) price target from $7 to $6. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $5.72 on Friday.

