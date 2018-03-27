Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Netflix

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2018 3:15pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Netflix is negative, with 77.8 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 11.1 percent a Hold and 11.1 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading down 2.9 percent at $311.43. The Vetr crowd is bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $300.13 implying 5.7 percent downside.

Analysts were strongly bearish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $275, implying a strong downside.

