The Vetr community on Tuesday downgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 4 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed on Target, with 38.5 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 46.2 percent a Sell and 15.4 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Target shares were trading down 0.6 percent at $71.39. The Vetr crowd is bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $175.41 implying 5.6 percent upside.

This outlook was consistent with analyst sentiment. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $75.50, implying upside.