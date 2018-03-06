Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Salesforce

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 7:20am   Comments
The Vetr community on Friday Downgraded Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE: CRM) from 3 stars (Hold) to 2.5 stars (Sell). The Vetr crowd was overwhelmingly bearish, with 90 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating and 10 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Salesforce shares were trading at $122.50. The Vetr crowd is extremely bearish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $116.01 implying a 5.3 percent downside.

This bearish outlook contrasted with analyst sentiment. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target for Salesforce is currently at $133.50.

