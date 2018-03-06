The Vetr community on Friday downgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 38.8 percent a Sell and 24.5 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $52.03. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $54.75 implies a 5.2 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Micron was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $54.00, implying moderate upside.