Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Micron To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 7:23am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Friday downgraded shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 36.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 38.8 percent a Sell and 24.5 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $52.03. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $54.75 implies a 5.2 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on Micron was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $54.00, implying moderate upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Micron, But Remains Bullish
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Johnson & Johnson, Nokia And More
Bitcoin, Lowe's, Micron, Nike: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 1
Citi Names Intel A Top Pick, Calls Stock 'The Micron Of 2018'
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
5 Tech Growth Stocks To Click With Investors Despite Selloff
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.