The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was heavily divided, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, First Solar shares were trading at $62.85. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $66.50 implies a 5.8 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on First Solar was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $75.00, implying a strong upside.