Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades First Solar

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2018 7:36am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was heavily divided, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, First Solar shares were trading at $62.85. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $66.50 implies a 5.8 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock

Analyst outlook on First Solar was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is at $75.00, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

Deutsche Bank: 3 Reasons To Remain Bullish On First Solar
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Workiva Shares Plunge
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch Today
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2018
The Week Ahead: Big Conferences, Retail Earnings And Investor Events Could Provide Catalysts
Height Securities Expects Rollback Of Solar Tariff Amid Global Challenges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.