The Vetr community on Friday downgraded Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was mixed to negative on Visa, with 54.5 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 36.4 percent a Buy and 9.1 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Visa shares were trading up 1.1 percent at $124.27. Despite the downgrade, the Vetr crowd was still strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $135.40 implying 9 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target is at $140.00, implying strong upside.