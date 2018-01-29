Vetr Crowd Downgrades ON Semiconductor

The Vetr community on Friday downgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was mixed, with 50 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 33.3 percent a Buy and 16.7 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

ON Semiconductor announced Monday a strategic partnership with Audi for a Progressive Semiconductor Program. Shares seemed unaffected and at time of publication, the stock was trading up 0.04 percent at $25.25.

The Vetr crowd is slightly bullish, setting a price target of $26.75, implying a 5.77 percent upside. Analysts were mixed, with an average analyst price target of $21.83.