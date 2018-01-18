Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft To Hold

The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 Stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was split, with 37.9 percent of Vetr users giving the company a Buy rating, 37.9 percent a Sell, and 24.2 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained neutral to slightly bullish, with the Vetr crowd setting a target price of $93.54 and analysts setting target prices between $90 and $100. At time of publication, Microsoft shares traded at $90.50