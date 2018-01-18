Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft To Hold

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2018 2:41pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 3 Stars (Hold). Crowd confidence was split, with 37.9 percent of Vetr users giving the company a Buy rating, 37.9 percent a Sell, and 24.2 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained neutral to slightly bullish, with the Vetr crowd setting a target price of $93.54 and analysts setting target prices between $90 and $100. At time of publication, Microsoft shares traded at $90.50

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

This Day In Market History: The Infamous Robert Froelich Interview
The Market In 5 Minutes: Apple Downgrade, Bitcoin Extends Fall, A Cannabis Genome
Tech Sector Earnings Are Coming Up: What's Been Going On In Q4?
Facebook Wants To Make Your News Feed More Friendly: Here's What That Means For Everybody
AMD Volatile On Increased Spectre Chip Vulnerability
After Monday's Muted Action, Markets Move Higher In Early Going
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.