Vetr Crowd Downgrades Lam Research

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2018 9:37am   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from 5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd confidence was very bullish, with 83.3 percent of the Vetr community giving the California-based semiconductor firm a Buy rating and 13.7 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market<

The Vetr crowd and analysts alike remained bullish, with the Vetr crowd’s target price of $215.24 falling well above the current share price of $191.85. Analysts were equally as bullish, with most recent estimates sitting in the $200-$275 range.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

