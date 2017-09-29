Market Overview

BlackBerry Earnings Beat Leads To A Downgrade To 'Hold' From Vetr

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2017 5:59pm   Comments
Watch Out For These Important Technical Levels In BlackBerry
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Envirostar Drops After Fiscal 2017 Results; Zogenix Shares Spike Higher
Comcast Under Fire in 'rd Quarter (GuruFocus)

The Vetr crowd on Friday downgraded its rating on BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) from the stock's previous standing at 4 stars (Buy), issued four days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The Vetr downgrade comes a day after the communications technology company delivered a second quarter revenue beat of $249 million, more than 12.5 percent higher than analyst estimates. Share prices in BlackBerry subsequently spiked 13.5 percent and continued up within striking distance of the 2017 high of $11.39. BlackBerry finished Friday's trading session somewhat lower at $11.18.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BlackBerry is down at $10.20, which is still above the average analyst price target of $8.66. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BBRY in their watchlists.

Latest Ratings for BBRY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperform
Aug 2017Goldman SachsReinstatesSellSell
May 2017Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

