The Vetr crowd on Friday downgraded its rating on BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) from the stock's previous standing at 4 stars (Buy), issued four days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

The Vetr downgrade comes a day after the communications technology company delivered a second quarter revenue beat of $249 million, more than 12.5 percent higher than analyst estimates. Share prices in BlackBerry subsequently spiked 13.5 percent and continued up within striking distance of the 2017 high of $11.39. BlackBerry finished Friday's trading session somewhat lower at $11.18.

See how crowd sentiment could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BlackBerry is down at $10.20, which is still above the average analyst price target of $8.66. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BBRY in their watchlists.

Latest Ratings for BBRY Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Bank of America Maintains Underperform Aug 2017 Goldman Sachs Reinstates Sell Sell May 2017 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for BBRY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Markets Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.