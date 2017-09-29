BlackBerry Earnings Beat Leads To A Downgrade To 'Hold' From Vetr
The Vetr crowd on Friday downgraded its rating on BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) from the stock's previous standing at 4 stars (Buy), issued four days ago, to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade was split, with 50 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
The Vetr downgrade comes a day after the communications technology company delivered a second quarter revenue beat of $249 million, more than 12.5 percent higher than analyst estimates. Share prices in BlackBerry subsequently spiked 13.5 percent and continued up within striking distance of the 2017 high of $11.39. BlackBerry finished Friday's trading session somewhat lower at $11.18.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on BlackBerry is down at $10.20, which is still above the average analyst price target of $8.66. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding BBRY in their watchlists.
Latest Ratings for BBRY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Aug 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Reinstates
|Sell
|Sell
|May 2017
|Raymond James
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
