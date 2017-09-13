Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Downgrades Coach As Analysts Turn Bullish

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 4:31pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $COH to 4-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr crowd on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued just under a month ago, to 4 stars (Buy). At the time of the downgrade, crowd sentiment for Coach remained unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Shares have been on the uptrend since the start of the week, finishing up three days in a row and ending Wednesday up by more than 4 percent.

Part of this growth can be attributed to a ratings initiation on Tuesday from Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman. Merriman put the stock at Outperform with a price target of $51 and predicted 10 percent annual growth for the company over the next five years.

Coach's stock closed Wednesday at $42.10.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Coach is up at $45.91, which is above the average analyst price target of $43.75. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding COH in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for COH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

