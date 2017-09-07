Tempered By Its Growth, Vetr Issues Downgrade On Chevron
On Thursday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 35 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade remained unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.
Chevron entered September on a strong uptrend, gaining nearly 4 percent from the end of August through the Labor Day weekend. This boost comes after an initial jump in shares following a strong earnings filing late in July in which the company showed 34.48 billion in revenue, topping analyst estimates, and showing year-over-year growth of more than 17.5 percent.
By the end of Thursday's trading day, Chevron finished slightly up at $111.80.
Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Chevron is up at $123.62, which is above the average analyst price target of $120.57. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CVX in their watch-lists.
Latest Ratings for CVX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|RBC Capital
|Reinstates
|Underperform
|Jun 2017
|Macquarie
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
