Tempered By Its Growth, Vetr Issues Downgrade On Chevron

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2017 5:38pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $CVX to 4-Stars (Vetr)

On Thursday, the Vetr crowd downgraded its rating on Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy), issued 35 days ago, to 4 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment at the time of the downgrade remained unanimously positive, with 100 percent of Vetr user ratings bullish.

Chevron entered September on a strong uptrend, gaining nearly 4 percent from the end of August through the Labor Day weekend. This boost comes after an initial jump in shares following a strong earnings filing late in July in which the company showed 34.48 billion in revenue, topping analyst estimates, and showing year-over-year growth of more than 17.5 percent.

By the end of Thursday's trading day, Chevron finished slightly up at $111.80.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market.

Currently, the Vetr crowd's average price target on Chevron is up at $123.62, which is above the average analyst price target of $120.57. Less than 2 percent of Vetr users are holding CVX in their watch-lists.

Latest Ratings for CVX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Jul 2017RBC CapitalReinstatesUnderperform
Jun 2017MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CVX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Price Target Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

