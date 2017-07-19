Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet Downgraded By Vetr Crowd
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2017 10:19am   Comments
Share:

Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from 3.5 to 3 stars.

Alphabet's stock is up 30 points over the past five days. Recent tests have shown that Google Glass, one of the company’s newest innovations, is projected to possibly help people keep jobs that otherwise may be replaced by artificial intelligence.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Alphabet a Buy rating and a $1,049.17 price target. This price target is higher than the $957.07 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Wednesday around $987.

Of all Vetr voters, 35 percent believe traders should buy Alphabet stock.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Alphabet, go here.

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

The Market In 5 Minutes
Can The Return Of Google Glass Fight Off Job Automation? Gene Munster Says Not For Long
Where Will The Money Rotate In Q3?
Earnings Roundup: JNJ, IBM, And LMT Report Q2 Results Tomorrow
Netflix Earnings Preview: What Might Be Expected From Q2 2017?
Can Netflix's Q2 Earnings Propel The Stock To Record Territory?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.