Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from 3.5 to 3 stars.

Alphabet's stock is up 30 points over the past five days. Recent tests have shown that Google Glass, one of the company’s newest innovations, is projected to possibly help people keep jobs that otherwise may be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Vetr members have given Alphabet a Buy rating and a $1,049.17 price target. This price target is higher than the $957.07 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Wednesday around $987.

Of all Vetr voters, 35 percent believe traders should buy Alphabet stock.

