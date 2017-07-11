Helmerich And Payne Downgraded To 3 Stars By Vetr
The Vetr community has downgraded Helmerich and Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.
Over the last six months, Helmerich and Payne has traded down over 22.5 percent. The company has missed on its last two EPS estimates by over 13 percent.
Vetr members have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. Analysts have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. The company opened Tuesday around $53.29.
Latest Ratings for HP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Market Perform
|Underperform
|Jun 2017
|Guggenheim
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jun 2017
|Seaport Global
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
