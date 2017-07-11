The Vetr community has downgraded Helmerich and Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.

Over the last six months, Helmerich and Payne has traded down over 22.5 percent. The company has missed on its last two EPS estimates by over 13 percent.

See how crowdsourced ratings can help predict the market?

Vetr members have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. Analysts have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. The company opened Tuesday around $53.29.

For Vetr’s full analysis of Helmerich and Payne, go here.

Latest Ratings for HP Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Wells Fargo Downgrades Market Perform Underperform Jun 2017 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral Jun 2017 Seaport Global Downgrades Neutral Sell View More Analyst Ratings for HP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.