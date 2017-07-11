Market Overview

Helmerich And Payne Downgraded To 3 Stars By Vetr
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2017 11:57am   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $HP to 3-Stars (Vetr)

The Vetr community has downgraded Helmerich and Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.

Over the last six months, Helmerich and Payne has traded down over 22.5 percent. The company has missed on its last two EPS estimates by over 13 percent.

Vetr members have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. Analysts have given Helmerich and Payne a $69.10 price target. The company opened Tuesday around $53.29.

Latest Ratings for HP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Wells FargoDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jun 2017GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2017Seaport GlobalDowngradesNeutralSell

Posted-In: VetrDowngrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

