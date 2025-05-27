Dick's Sporting Goods Q1 Preview: All Eyes On Foot Locker Deal, Tariff Impact

Retailer DICK's Sporting Goods DKS could provide more details of its planned acquisition of Foot Locker, Inc. FL when the company reports first-quarter financial results before market open Wednesday.

Here are the analyst estimates, what analysts are saying after the acquisition was announced and key items to watch.

Earning Estimates: Analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to report first-quarter revenue of $3.59 billion, up from $3.02 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six straight quarters and in nine of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter earnings per share of $4.34, up from $3.30 in last year's first quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six straight quarters and in nine of the past 10 quarters overall.

What Analysts Are Saying: Analysts lowered their price target on Dick's Sporting Goods stock after the Foot Locker acquisition was announced.

Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman said the retailer could see near-term pressure as investors decipher the deal rationale and execution risks.

Feldman maintained an Outperform rating, while lowering the price target from $250 to $220.

The analyst said investors appear skeptical of the deal, with Dick's already having a strong presence in the U.S. sporting goods sector.

Feldman said Foot Locker is a mall-based retailer that has structural challenges and is heavily reliant on Nike Inc NKE, which makes up around 60% of sales.

While Feldman is cautious in the short term, the analyst sees the potential to unlock value with the acquisition and create a more dominant retailer in the sporting goods sector.

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Dick's Sporting Goods and their price targets:

DA Davidson: Maintained Buy rating with $273 price target

Maintained Buy rating with $273 price target Loop Capital : Maintained Hold rating, lowered price target from $195 to $180

: Maintained Hold rating, lowered price target from $195 to $180 Baird: Maintained Neutral rating, lowered price target from $230 to $185

Maintained Neutral rating, lowered price target from $230 to $185 Barclays: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $223 to $217

Key Items to Watch: Along with the Foot Locker acquisition being the talk of the town, the other big topic analyst and investors will likely be watching will be tariffs.

Tariffs have taken center stage for many companies when they report financial results and share updated guidance, especially those in the retail sector, like Dick's Sporting Goods.

The company will likely highlight the impact tariffs could have on upcoming quarters and what steps are being taken to mitigate risk.

The first-quarter results will be important as they come after a strong fourth quarter that saw the company's largest sales quarter in company history and strong comparable sales growth of 6.4%.

Dick's also announced a new five-year share buyback program of up to $3 billion back in March. Details of this buyback or an increased commitment level could create new optimism and offset concerns from the acquisition and tariffs.

Another area to watch could be Dick's increased interest in trading cards, which comes after winning a $1.1 million auction for a rare one-of-one Paul Skenes baseball card. The company recently displayed the card at its House of Sport store in Pennsylvania, as reported by Cllct.

The company has plans to boost its trading cards and memorabilia selections at House of Sport stores and could use this card as a centerpiece to travel around to other locations.

DKS Price Action: Dick's Sporting Goods stock is up 3.92% to $173.81 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $166.37 to $254.60. The stock is down about 24% year-to-date in 2025.

